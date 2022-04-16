Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 123.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DZ Bank lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $747.50.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $38.75 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

