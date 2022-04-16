Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Decreases By 39.5%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Shares of OXBR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 34,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,089. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.