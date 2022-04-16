Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Declines By 36.6%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PainReform in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PainReform in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PainReform in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. PainReform has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

