Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 66.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DQJCY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

