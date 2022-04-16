Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 66.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DQJCY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $24.05.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.