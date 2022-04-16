Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Decreases By 44.8%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRXXF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

