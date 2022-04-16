Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Drops By 54.4%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

