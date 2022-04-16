Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Decreases By 39.3%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 447,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 567,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Pasithea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.50.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.