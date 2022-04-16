Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Decreases By 60.7%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 425,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

NYSE:PRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 679,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $277,800,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $194,166,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $147,085,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $128,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $128,192,000.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.