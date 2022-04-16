Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Expands By 148.7%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of PTRUF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

