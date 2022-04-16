Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Declines By 62.4%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 377,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,847,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 233,095,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,339,072. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

