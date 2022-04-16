Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Grows By 77.9%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NRGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,419. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

