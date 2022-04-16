Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declines By 46.3%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,662. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
