Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Expands By 71.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.32. 77,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,709. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

