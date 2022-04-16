Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Declines By 50.0%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHTCF remained flat at $$36.78 during trading hours on Friday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

