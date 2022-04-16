Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Decreases By 58.3%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
