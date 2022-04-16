Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Decreases By 33.2%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

