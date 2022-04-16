Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expands By 52.8%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

PRMW traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 551,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.12.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.