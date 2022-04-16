Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Declines By 38.1%

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 758,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHYY remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. It generates electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of 38 GW.

