Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Declines By 38.1%

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 758,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHYY remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (RSHYY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.