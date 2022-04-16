Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 69.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 42,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.11.
About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.