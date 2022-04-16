Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 69.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 42,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

