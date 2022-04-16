Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declines By 31.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
