Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declines By 31.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.