Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Decreases By 36.1%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on RDN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 932,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.