Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Decreases By 38.1%

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

