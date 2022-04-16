Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Rises By 156.2%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 156.2% from the March 15th total of 527,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

REED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 187.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

