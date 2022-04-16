Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Declines By 45.6%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 947,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.16. 229,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

