Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 66.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

