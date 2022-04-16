Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Expands By 57.1%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBKB stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

