Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Grows By 120.0%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Ricoh (Get Rating)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.