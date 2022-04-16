Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 60.1%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after acquiring an additional 329,265 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 291,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,484. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.