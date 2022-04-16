Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Decreases By 39.6%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KKWFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

