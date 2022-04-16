Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Decreases By 44.5%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

