Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Decreases By 60.3%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.02. 34,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,665. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

