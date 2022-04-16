Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Decreases By 60.3%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.02. 34,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,665. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
About SGS (Get Rating)
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
