Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Expands By 59.3%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SHECY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

