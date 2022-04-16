Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Declines By 49.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 155,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,522. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
