Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 63.7%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals (Get Rating)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.