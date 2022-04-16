Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 63.7%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
About Silver Viper Minerals (Get Rating)
