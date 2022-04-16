Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Decreases By 47.4%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.28. 26,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,629. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Telecommunications (SGAPY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.