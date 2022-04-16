Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Declines By 31.7%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,072,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 10,356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,813.6 days.

Shares of SBMFF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

