Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Declines By 31.7%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,072,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 10,356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,813.6 days.
Shares of SBMFF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)
