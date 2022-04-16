Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Drops By 64.0%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $$4.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

