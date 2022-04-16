Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Drops By 64.0%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.
Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $$4.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
About Slate Office REIT (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Slate Office REIT (SLTTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.