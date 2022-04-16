Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Declines By 46.4%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAA. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 310.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

