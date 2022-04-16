Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Decreases By 37.8%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AKIC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKIC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,185,561 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 418,767 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.