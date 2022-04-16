Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Decreases By 37.8%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AKIC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.
In other news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.
