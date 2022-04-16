Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Expands By 125.0%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Taylor Consulting stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Taylor Consulting has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.60.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)
