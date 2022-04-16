Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Declines By 36.8%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.