Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Decreases By 47.4%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TLSYY stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.
Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.
