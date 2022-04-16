Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Grows By 72.2%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock remained flat at $$23.17 during trading hours on Friday. 12,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $27.38.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.