Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Expands By 66.7%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

TRRVF stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

