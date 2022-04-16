Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Declines By 38.7%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 246,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
