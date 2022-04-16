Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Declines By 38.7%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 246,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

