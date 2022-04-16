Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Drops By 37.2%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.95. 1,309,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,266. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.