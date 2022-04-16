Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Decreases By 35.7%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,914,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

HNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Honest has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

