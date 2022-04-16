Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Drops By 43.9%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,109. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.