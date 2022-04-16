Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Drops By 43.9%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,109. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

