Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Drops By 33.3%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Siam Commercial Bank Public stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2504 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

