Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Drops By 38.1%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.